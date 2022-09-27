Forward Johnny Gaudreau's arrival energizes Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau celebrates his goal on Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot during the second period of an NHL hockey game April 28, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig, File) Johnny Gaudreau celebrates his goal on Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot during the second period of an NHL hockey game April 28, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig, File)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Seismic network registers blasts near Russian pipeline leaks

Explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany, seismologists said Tuesday. Some European leaders and experts are pointing to possible sabotage during an energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

  • UVic halts new hires amid deficit

    The University of Victoria's campus is again buzzing with students, but a lack of international students during the pandemic means tuition revenue is down. The school blames the decline on a hangover from COVID-19, as well as inflation, a housing shortage and delays processing international visas.

  • Driver survives after vehicle plummets hundreds of feet off Malahat highway

    RCMP say a driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle drove off the Malahat highway and down a steep embankment on Vancouver Island on Sunday evening. The single-vehicle crash occurred near the Split Rock Lookout around 7:30 p.m., according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina