The Lethbridge Police Service and Lethbridge Fire Department continue to investigate Saturday morning’s fire in an apartment fire that resulted in the discovery of a deceased man in a suite.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on November 10, fire crews responded to the Landmark building in the 500 block of 6 Street South after a fire alarm was sounded. Residents were evacuated from several of the building's floors.

The efforts of firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to additional suites and a body was found in the eighth floor unit where the blaze broke out.

An autopsy of the deceased, believed to be a 39-year-old man who lived in the suite, is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday in Calgary.

According to police, there is no indication of foul play and the investigation into the death remains open pending the results of the autopsy.