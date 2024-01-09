CALGARY
Calgary

    Four canine criminals get ride home in back of Calgary police car

    A husky got up close and personal with a security camera in the back of a Calgary police patrol car. (Source: CPS Constable/Facebook) A husky got up close and personal with a security camera in the back of a Calgary police patrol car. (Source: CPS Constable/Facebook)

    Four furry felons were apprehended by police this week and took a ride home in a patrol car – but not before getting their mugshots taken.

    According to a Facebook post from the CPS Constable page, Calgary police were called to an area in northeast Calgary to help round up four huskies that were seen running around.

    Officers corralled the four pooches into a police patrol car and drove them back home.

    Four huskies were rounded up by Calgary police officers and taken home in the back of a patrol car. (Source: CPS Constable/Facebook)

    While in the backseat, one of the vehicle’s security cameras helped snap an extra close-up mugshot of one of the dogs.

    The post said the dogs got a “stern talking to about the dangers of running around.”

