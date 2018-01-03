Police have arrested a Calgary woman and three youths in connection to an investigation that was launched after a woman came forward claiming she had been confined and assaulted at a southwest apartment last month.

On December 13, 2017, police were called to a store in the 900 block of 5 Avenue S.W. after a woman entered the business saying she had been held against her will at an apartment across the street.

She told police that she was held for five days and managed to escape when the suspects fell asleep.

Officers contained the unit and arrested two underage suspects but they were later released.

Investigators learned that the victim met a male in the lobby of the building and was led up to the apartment where she was allegedly assaulted and forcibly confined.

The woman said four suspects in the residence forced her to perform sexual acts with at least 10 different men for money, which the suspects took.

Police issued warrants for the arrest of Jessica Nyome Louise Vinje, 29, and three youths who were believed to be involved in the incident.

Vinje was located by police on December 22 and taken into custody and the three youths were found a short time later.

All were arrested without incident and have now been charged with a number of offences.

Vinje is charged with one count each of:

Human trafficking

Material benefit – human trafficking

Sexual assault

Unlawful confinement

Voyeurism

Assault

A 16-year-old male is charged with one count each of:

Human trafficking

Material benefit – human trafficking

Sexual assault

Unlawful confinement

Voyeurism

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Pointing a firearm

Uttering threats

A 17-year-old female is charged with one count each of:

Human trafficking

Material benefit – human trafficking

Sexual assault

Unlawful confinement

Voyeurism

Assault

A 17-year-old male is charged with one count each of:

Human trafficking

Material benefit – human trafficking

Sexual assault

Unlawful confinement

Voyeurism

Vinje is expected to appear in court on the charges on January 12, 2018.