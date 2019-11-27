CALGARY -- Police have charged a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that took place at CrossIron Mills mall, north of Calgary, this past September.

RCMP said Michael Keith Caseley, 42, is charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He was taken into custody shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 14.

Three men — Dakota Brandon Bolton, 25, Carl James Schuyler, 35, and Jari Erkki Manner, 37 — were arrested and charged in early November.

On Sept. 16, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the outlet mall.

An RCMP investigation determined the shooting took place outside in the mall’s parking lot..

The shooting resulted in police locking down the mall and instructing shoppers to “shelter in place” until they cleared the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.