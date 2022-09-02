Free movies, music at 17th Avenue park for the rest of summer

Calgarians can bring a blanket and some booze to Tomkins Park to watch movies and musical performances for the next three weekends.

The 17th Avenue Business Improvement Area (BIA) will be hosting the free events for the remaining weekends of summer – from the Labour Day long weekend until Sept. 21.

The events, which are a part of the Summer of 17th festival, begin on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a performance by Shalaine Stebner at 11:30 am., a screening of The Goonies at 3 p.m. and a screening of The Notebook at 6 p.m.

The following day, there are three different musical performances plus screenings of Mama Mia at 3 p.m. and Bridesmaids at 6 p.m.

In total, 12 movies will play throughout the three weekends, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, finishing with Mean Girls at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18.

"The BIA has picked an amazing lineup of movies ranging from cult classics, beloved sing-a-longs, laugh-out-loud chic flicks, and rom-coms for family, date night and girls’ night out themes," said a Wednesday news release.

Each movie will be accompanied by other activities to enhance the experience, like science experiments from Telus Spark, dancers and a string quartet paying tribute to ABBA.

The events come to an end of Sept. 21 with an evening of live entertainment and music.

For more information and to view a full schedule of events you can visit www.17thave.ca/summer.

Tomkins Park is one of six in Calgary where you can drink as part of the City of Calgary's alcohol in parks program. Other entire parks where drinking is allowed include Barb Scott Park, Buckmaster Park, Lindsay Park, Southview Off-Leash Area and West Baker Park.