Free movies, music at 17th Avenue park for the rest of summer

Summer on 17th is a free event taking place in Tomkins Park until Sept. 21. (17thave.ca) Summer on 17th is a free event taking place in Tomkins Park until Sept. 21. (17thave.ca)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

  • Man who threatened another man with syringe arrested in Nanaimo

    Nanaimo police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed another man outside a local ATM while wielding a loaded syringe about a month ago. Police say a man was withdrawing cash from an ATM outside the TD Bank on Nicol Street on Aug. 6 when another man approached him.

  • Unions representing 60,000 B.C. health-care workers reach tentative contract deal

    The union representing the majority of 60,000 hospital and long-term care workers in British Columbia says a tentative agreement has been reached with the Hospital Employers Association of B.C. after 65 days of contract negotiations. The Hospital Employees' Union says the three-year deal includes “significant compensation improvements” and “measures to tackle serious staffing shortages and worker burnout.”

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina