Friday should bring sun for part of the day, and double-digit temperatures to boot

On Friday, we will finally see sunshine – at least for part of the day.

And our daytime high will make it back into the double digits again.

The atmosphere will still be a little unstable, so there is a chance of isolated showers and a non-severe thunderstorm closer to the supper hours.

Our best chance for a stable day is Saturday.

Sunday and Monday, we run into the chance of late-day pop-up showers again.

The next system arrives Monday night and this one looks like it will be a soaker for parts of southern Alberta.

At this point, it looks like the rain will mainly be in the eastern half, with 30-plus millimetres possible.

Good possibility it will clip the edge of Calgary and bring rain Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

I will keep you posted as the models update as we get closer to next week.

This week, unofficial reporting stations show Canmore got 40 centimetres of snow since Monday.