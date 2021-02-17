CALGARY -- Many Canadians with online Canada Revenue Agency accounts have been locked out and there is growing frustration because they don’t understand why.

Some users received a notice saying their email address had been removed from the account and that they’ll no longer receive any messages from the CRA.

Others are concerned because they haven’t been able to get through to the agency over the phone to resolve the issue and don’t know what this means for things like benefit payments.

Jeremy Lomenda from Lacombe was locked out of his account Tuesday night and is concerned about what this means for his personal information.

“I went to login to see what was going on and all I get is a message (err.021) and it won’t let me in," he said.

It’s a similar story shared by many including Kimberley Doucette in Calgary who has been locked out of her account for three days.

She says she’s beyond frustrated after spending hours on hold on the phone with the CRA trying to sort it out.

“I was told by a gentleman yesterday it was due to the breech in security last year however I was able to access my account up until a few days ago,” she told CTV Calgary.

In August, the CRA temporarily shut down its online services after hackers fraudulently accessed government services in three separate breaches that comprised thousands of Canadians personal information.

There is no confirmation the current issue is a security breach. CTV News has reached out to the CRA but has yet to hear back.