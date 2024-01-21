CALGARY
Calgary

    • Gamers gather for in-person e-sports tournament at Seton YMCA in southeast Calgary

    Share

    A new type of sport is gaining so much popularity a Calgary centre hosted a first-of-its-kind tournament this weekend.

    The Seton YMCA held an in-person e-sports tournament something that has never been done before at a Canadian YMCA.

    Before this, Calgary YMCAs offered e-sports with a community server, where participants could connect online between tournaments, and develop their own games.

    The kids became close and now they’ve added a new layer, by gathering in person as well.

    “We want kids to connect,” said Seton Y vice-president of experience Tanya Connelly-Scott. “And find other kids they share a passion with, so they can start building communities.

    “We know, especially after the last three years of COVID, that in-person connections are important.”

    Connelly-Scott’s sentiments were confirmed by one young participant, Floyd Stephanson.

    “When I’m in here, it feels really real,” Stephanson said. “It’s more nerve-wracking, but I feel like I can communicate with my opponent more.

    Participant Flloyd Stephanson at the Seton Y in-person e-sports tournament

    “I really enjoy playing video games with people I can relate to,” he added, “making new friends.”

    Both Seton and Rocky Ridge YMCAs are hosting in-person tournaments this winter. The plan is to develop leagues this spring.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ron DeSantis, once Trump's biggest threat, ends 2024 White House run

    U.S. presidential contender Ron DeSantis, who was once viewed as Republicans' best shot at moving past Donald Trump, dropped out of the primary race on Sunday, a relatively early exit that underlines the iron grip the former president retains on the party.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News