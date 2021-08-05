Advertisement
Garage damaged by fire in southwest Calgary
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 2:08PM MDT
Fire crews were able to quickly put out flames in a southwest Calgary garage.
CALGARY -- Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish flames at a home in southwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.
The blaze started just after noon in the 100 block of Cougar Stone Circle S.W. and firefighters used foam to put it out.
The fire was contained to the garage and there was some smoke damage to the inside of the home. There was no word on a cause.
