    • Goaltender duel goes to Dustin Wolf as Wranglers best Silver Knights in shootout

    The Wranglers in action against the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday night at the Saddledome. Calgary won 1-0 in a shootout. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers) The Wranglers in action against the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday night at the Saddledome. Calgary won 1-0 in a shootout. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers)

    Dustin Wolf shut the Silver Knights down Saturday night and Cole Schwindt did the rest, as the Calgary Wranglers defeated Henderson 1-0 in a shootout.

    Wolf was impeccable, stopping all 35 shots as he recorded his fourth shutout of the AHL season while picking up his 15th victory.

    Jesper Vikman wasn’t bad either, stopping 32 regulation shots for the Silver Knights before Schwindt slipped one through his five-hole in the shootout.

    Next up for the Wranglers is a pair against the Ontario Reign, Thursday and Friday at the Saddledome.

