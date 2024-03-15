Golfers hit Lethbridge fairways; skiers take in 'great conditions' at nearby slopes

LETHBRIDGE -

It's full-swing-ahead for golfers in southern Alberta as courses open for the season this weekend.

"It's about three weeks ahead of last year … always exciting to get open as early as we can," said Joe Maegaard, head professional at Paradise Canyon Golf Club, which opened Friday.

While not the earliest opening on record, Maegaard says this season is the earliest in recent years.

While the fairways may still be brown and the greens are slow, Maegaard says opening early as a seasonal activity is a benefit to the bottom line.

"It creates the buzz earlier and the players that may be on the fence of what they're going to do or where they're going to play, it kind of pushes the envelope a little bit quicker for them to make a decision," he said.

Henderson Lake Golf Club is set to open Saturday, while Evergreen Golf Centre and Land O Lakes Golf Course in Coaldale, Alta., have already begun to welcome golfers this year.

But an early opening and golfing in the spring doesn't come without challenges.

"We're trying to take advantage of the four or five days with the forecast and we know it's not the best late next week, but if we can take advantage of what we have now, that's what we want to do," Maegaard said.

While golfers are teeing off under blue skies in Lethbridge, about an hour and a half to the west, ski hills are seeing the best conditions they've had all season.

"There's nothing like spring skiing in the Rockies and we're really lucky to have a great spring skiing weekend coming up," said Katherine Seleski, manager of Pass Powderkeg Ski Area in Blairmore, Alta.

"The sun is shining, the snow pack is great, it's really consistent snow and we have great conditions for the spring."

"I don't think winter is over," Seleski continued.

"It sounds like we've got some snow on the way next weekend, which will really wrap things up with great conditions."

Pass Powderkeg is set to close March 24, while Castle Mountain Resort anticipates wrapping up the season April 7.