A visitor to Lethbridge was punched in the face and had his finger nearly severed when he attempted to stop an assault on a woman in a Lethbridge alleyway Friday night.

According to police, the 25-year-old man became lost in downtown Lethbridge while attempting to find an address. He entered the alleyway in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue South where he witnessed a man allegedly hitting a woman.

The visitor yelled at the assailant and was subsequently punched in the face. The attacker produced a knife and cut the Good Samaritan's hand, nearly severing the victim's finger.

EMS were called to the scene and transported the injured man to Chinook Regional Hospital where he was treated and released. Lethbridge Police Service officials say the victim will require surgery to repair the damage to his finger.

In the days following the attack, investigators secured a surveillance recording from near the scene and identified a suspect.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 17, a 23-year-old man was arrested a short distance from where the attack had occurred. Police found a lock picking kit and a hatchet on his person.

Cody Levi Long Time Squirrel has been charged with:

Aggravated assault

Possession of break-in tools

Breach of a recognizance (three counts)

As of Wednesday morning, Long Time Squirrel remains in police custody as he awaits a judicial interim release hearing.