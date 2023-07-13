Grasshoppers, dry conditions creating agricultural emergency in parts of Alberta
Walking through Del Pratt's backyard north of Oyen, Alta., isn't for the faint of heart these days, as a cloud of grasshoppers bursts from the ground at step.
If your shirt is not tucked in, Pratt warns they crawl inside your clothing.
He keeps a shop vacuum at his back door to suck up the insects that manage to crawl into his house every time someone opens the door.
Pratt has been trying to start an orchard in his backyard for several years, but he says the grasshoppers have destroyed it.
"There's not an apple tree in it with leaves now," he told CTV News. "The apples are done."
Pratt says his apple trees were green and leafy until about two weeks ago when the "hoppers" came.
"They were thick," he said.
The same for his pear trees and a Caragana.
Once the leaves were stripped, the grasshoppers started eating the bark.
By Wednesday, they were chowing down on the few apples left hanging on the tree.
While his backyard orchard is a hobby, wheat fields are a farmer's livelihood.
A plague of grasshoppers is not the only problem facing famers in the eastern part of Alberta, a section of prairie known as the ‘Special Area.'
It surrounds the communities of Consort, Empress, Hanna, Oyen, Veteran and Youngstown, and is also experiencing a multi-year drought.
"We haven't had spring moisture here in April for nine years," said Pratt.
This year, that moisture deficit has farmers hitting a wall.
Crops that have come up and eluded the grasshoppers are stunted, producing such a small yield that farmers would lose money starting up a combine to harvest them.
On Wednesday, the Special Areas Board, which represents farmers and ranchers in the area, declared an agricultural disaster.
It's only the second time in the board's history it's taken that step.
"Not only do you have the challenges of drought, but now you've also got the challenges with the grasshoppers coming in and decimating many acres of crops throughout the area," said Jordon Christianson, chair of the Special Areas Board.
"It gets discouraging."
While a declaration of an agricultural disaster does not immediately unlock any extra government funding, Christianson hopes politicians both federally and provincially will become more aware of the dire circumstances many eastern Alberta farmers are facing.
"Where we use that declaration of an agricultural disaster, it is really public awareness," Christianson said.
Melvin Bigleman lives 20 kilometres from Pratt's farm, and has called the Special Areas home all his life.
He's farmed the land where he grew up for the last 60 years.
Bigleman says he's never seen a year as bad as the one farmers are facing now.
"We will see a tremendous number of farmers go bankrupt this year because of the way it is with the drought," he said.
He says he's fortunate to be semi-retired, and not carrying large farm debt, but he worries what will happen if younger farmers are forced off their land.
"It's a very big deal, because, how do you reinvest? If you are leaving, you lose everything you have invested in. How would you buy land and equipment to stat over again? There's just no way."
Ranchers are also hit hard by the area drought. Pastureland is barren, and crops they were raising for silage are gone. Most are reducing their herds, some by as much as 50 percent.
Kresten Jorgenson's family will be culling their herd. Where it once numbered 400 he expects it to be down to 270 head by the end of the year.
"The problem is just trying to get enough feed, let alone being able to afford it. I just don't know if it's can be enough around," said Jorenson
Every farmer CTV News spoke with in the Special Areas said they will be making a crop insurance claim this year.
The Agriculture Financial Services Corporation recently adjusted the threshold at which it will accept a claim for agricultural losses, making it easier for farmers to make a claim.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Tornado confirmed near Montreal as major storm pounds region
Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down in the Montreal area Thursday as a severe storm system swept through the city and caused major flooding. Meteorologist Monica Vaswani said the tornado was spotted by an observer at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the Island of Montreal.
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
SAG president: 'What is happening to us is happening in all fields of labour'
Watch Screen Actors Guild president Fran Drescher’s full statement ahead of Hollywood actors joining the writers' strike at midnight.
Worldwide exclusive: How to watch James Cameron’s conversation on deep sea exploration on CTV News
In a worldwide exclusive, CTV News hosts a conversation and presentation from Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron and his lifelong mentor, scientist and explorer Joe MacInnis. Here's how to watch.
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
Bank of Canada's record tightening campaign exposes lenders' mortgage risks
The Bank of Canada's interest rate hike on Wednesday and prospects of more increases heighten risks to mortgage lenders as homeowners are likely stay in debt longer, struggling to make higher payments or pay even the interest portion of their home loans, investors and analysts said.
'Cellphone: Unseen Connections': D.C. Smithsonian museum exhibit explores history of the mobile phone
In the fabled National Museum of Natural History, which houses some of the world's oldest artifacts, the latest 'relic' on display is… the cellphone.
Mexico frees 20 kids who worked 12 hour days selling snacks, trinkets at Playa del Carmen resort
Police in Mexico rescued 20 kids ranging in age from 1 to 17 from rented rooms in the resort town of Playa del Carmen, where they were forced to work 12 hours per day selling snacks and trinkets on the streets and beaches, authorities said Thursday.
Health Canada recalls WMLBK electric shower head heater due to shock and electrocution hazard
Health Canada has recalled WMLBK electric shower head heaters over the potential risk of electrocution.
Edmonton
-
Father of Ben Stelter to travel to United States after doctors find tumour
The family of Ben Stelter is dealing with another health challenge.
-
Fan convinced 'miracle,' good-luck charm will help Elks snap record CFL home losing skid
Edmonton Elks fan Guy Desrosiers believes a banner he created as a teenager in 1971 helped spur the CFL team into its 'dynasty' era filled with Grey Cup victories. He also believes twin 12-11 scores – one from '71 and another from last week's Elks defeat – is a sign a new dynasty will begin for the currently winless team.
-
Jackhammering at legislature grounds will end at 9 p.m. after complaints from residents: province
An Edmonton woman says construction noise from the legislature grounds has been keeping her up at night.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver seeing 'higher-than-usual' water consumption; residents urged to conserve
Metro Vancouver is seeing “higher than usual” water consumption from residents due to the climbing temperatures, as the province warns of worsening drought conditions.
-
Hiker dies on after falling into canyon in Cypress Provincial Park
A man died after falling into a canyon while hiking in a popular provincial park on the North Shore Thursday, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver actors weigh in on Hollywood strike
Labour disputes in Hollywood are impacting the film and television the industry in Vancouver, according to local actors.
Atlantic
-
'It's validating for my clients': Lawyer for Waterville class action suit
The lawyer for a class-action lawsuit alleging historical sexual assaults at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville says the RCMP’s announcement of its investigation into the claims is “huge.”
-
'She was special': Moncton homicide victim fondly remembered by sister
The sister of a woman stabbed to death in Moncton, N.B., this week says the family is still in shock.
-
Ex-Mountie says he was told to drop sexual assault case because N.S. woman was lying
A former RCMP officer testified on Thursday that he was ordered to stop investigating an alleged sexual assault because his superiors thought the woman involved was lying.
Vancouver Island
-
Another fatal motorcycle crash on Vancouver Island claims life of 58-year-old
A 58-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle and SUV collided near Chemainus, marking the second fatal motorcycle crash on Vancouver Island in as many days.
-
Four years after passage of law on abandoned boats, only two fines have been levied
The federal government has issued just two fines under a four-year-old law meant to prevent boat owners from leaving their vessels behind for someone else to clean up when they are shipwrecked or reach the end of their lifespan.
-
Where is Lindsey Nicholls? Mounties issue plea in cold-case disappearance of Vancouver Island teen
Mounties in the Comox Valley are pleading for information as the community prepares to mark 30 years since a 14-year-old girl disappeared under mysterious circumstances.
Toronto
-
'A beacon of light': Husband of Leslieville shooting victim releases statement
The husband of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, the bystander killed by a stray bullet in a daytime shooting in Leslieville, has issued a statement to the public.
-
'I had a moving truck and everything:' Oshawa woman finds someone else living in unit she signed leased for
A 25-year-old Oshawa resident says she has been forced to couch-surf and shell out cash for hotels after she discovered that the apartment she leased from a well-known property management group had someone else living in it.
-
Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville has criminal history
A 32-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end last week.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Tornado confirmed near Montreal as major storm pounds region
Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down in the Montreal area Thursday as a severe storm system swept through the city and caused major flooding. Meteorologist Monica Vaswani said the tornado was spotted by an observer at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the Island of Montreal.
-
Fires, storms leave hundreds of thousands of Quebecers without power
Over half a million Quebecers are in the dark Thursday afternoon as forest fires and extreme weather cause blackouts across the province.
-
Man furious after Quebec-issued death certificate not accepted because it's not in French
A Montreal area man is outraged after the Quebec government rejected his father's death certificate that was produced in English. It was the government that issued the certificate in the first place.
Ottawa
-
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
A section of Highway 417 through central Ottawa is closed until Monday for construction. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Lanark County looking to curb speeding in villages, hamlets
The County of Lanark is asking residents to hit the brakes in an effort to curb speeding through its villages and hamlets.
Kitchener
-
Landback Lane organizer receives absolute discharge on all charges
Nearly three years after a land dispute near Caledonia boiled over, leading to the arrest of several Indigenous demonstrators, one of the leaders of the occupation has received an absolute discharge on all charges.
-
Bride scrambles to fly guests to Las Vegas after Swoop cancels flights
A woman in Brantford, Ont. is scrambling to get flights for her guests rebooked for her wedding in Las Vegas, after Swoop Inc. cancelled flights for her and 14 others planning to attend the wedding.
-
Cambridge peacock evades capture attempts, while two others relocate to farm
A pair of peacocks are settling in to a new life on a Flamborough farm after living at Churchill Park in Cambridge for years, but a third bird isn’t so eager to make the move.
Saskatoon
-
'The numbers were huge': Saskatoon saw massive mosquito spike in June
Summer in Saskatchewan can feel short, and with it comes the biting bugs that can make it tricky tto enjoy the outdoors.
-
'I've not seen it this dry before': Farmers in southwestern Sask. experiencing generational drought
Farmers and ranchers in southwestern Saskatchewan say they are seeing the worst drought in generations.
-
Air quality warnings in effect across southwestern Sask. due to heavy wildfire smoke
Environment Canada (EC) is warning Saskatchewan residents to limit their time outside as heavy wildfire smoke moves in from the northwest.
Northern Ontario
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found in Hamilton, Ont. air
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
Troubled northern Ont. songwriter loses bid to have gun licence restored
The man who was at the centre of a 29-hour armed standoff with police in West Nipissing in 2017 has failed to convince a judge to restore his gun licence.
-
Sudbury municipal workers agree to new deal with 3% wage hike
Greater Sudbury and the union representing more than 1,000 inside workers have agreed to a four-year contract.
Winnipeg
-
'I wanted to have a conversation': Protestors show up at home of man who dumped mulch at Brady Road blockade
A Winnipeg man who dumped mulch on top of a mural at the Brady Road landfill blockade last weekend says he was trying to start a conversation with protestors about who should pay for the search for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP
Warning: the following story contains disturbing details. A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.
-
'They can quickly get dangerous': Coyote pup walks into Winnipeg woman’s home
A Winnipeg woman received a surprise after a coyote pup snuck into her home Wednesday night.
Regina
-
'I've not seen it this dry before': Farmers in southwestern Sask. experiencing generational drought
Farmers and ranchers in southwestern Saskatchewan say they are seeing the worst drought in generations.
-
Air quality warnings in effect across southwestern Sask. due to heavy wildfire smoke
Environment Canada (EC) is warning Saskatchewan residents to limit their time outside as heavy wildfire smoke moves in from the northwest.
-
'The incident': More focus on direct management needed after Experience Regina rebrand, independent review finds
An independent review has found that no changes of employment at Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required following the controversial "Experience Regina" rebrand.