Grizzly bear attack leaves 22 sheep dead at Spring Point Hutterite Colony

SPRING POINT. Alta. -

In the early hours of Monday morning, a grizzly bear and her two cubs broke into a sheep pen on a farm at the Spring Point Hutterite Colony near Brocket, Alta.

In the wake of the attack, 17 sheep and five lambs were killed.

Residents called the Alberta Fish and Wildlife Service to investigate.

The sow and one of her cubs have been trapped and will be relocated to an area with less farmland.

One of the cubs is believed to still be at large.

The financial loss of the attack is nearly $10,000 but will be paid for by the province.