CALGARY -- Alberta Parks has closed a section of Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park after a grizzly sow, accompanied by her cubs, exhibited a defensive act of aggression.

An area northeast of Highway 40 to the west side of Mist Creek is currently closed to visitors following reports a bear had made a bluff charge.

The closure, which includes the Mount Lipsett and Mist Mountain trails and routes, will remain in place until further notice.

Bears are active throughout Kananaskis Country and Alberta Parks officials encourage visitors to take precautionary measures to reduce the likelihood of a surprise encounter including:

Making noise and travelling in groups;

Looking and listening for signs of bear activity;

Keeping pets leashed; and,

Carrying bear spray, keeping it easily accessible and ensuring you know how to properly deploy it.

For updated information on the Mist Mountain and Mount Lipsett bear-related closure, visit Alberta Parks.