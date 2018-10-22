Groups lobbying on the ‘No’ side of the Olympic plebiscite are hosting a public forum in Calgary on Monday evening.

The public will hear from representatives from No YYC Olympics, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and the Institute for Public Sector Accountability and the public will be given an opportunity to ask questions afterwards.

No YYC Olympics says the cost of hosting another games is simply too much and says Calgarians won’t have enough information on the cost before they vote on the plebiscite.

The estimated cost to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is $5.23 billion. Taxpayers would contribute $3 billion and the rest would be covered by the IOC, sponsorships and ticket sales.

If Calgary wins the bid the province will kick in $700 million, the feds are expected to come up with $1.5 billion and the city will cover the remaining $800 million.

A plebiscite will be held on November 13 to give Calgarians a chance to weigh in on whether or not Calgary should make a bid for the games.

Watch Saturday, November 10 @ 4:30 pm - Yes or No: Should Calgary Host the Olympics?

The Olympic forum is at the Atlantic Trap and Gill pub at 510 Heritage Drive S.W. from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is also holding an event on Monday at 1:30 p.m., in the green space in front of the Sandman Hotel in the southeast. The CTF says it will endorse ‘one city’s bid’ for the games, which would see business funds being used as a funding model instead of taxpayers’ money.

For more information on No YYC Olympics, click HERE.

For more information on public engagement for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, click HERE.

For more on Calgary’s potential bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, click HERE.