    • Owen Hart Foundation gives away thousands of backpacks to children in need

    Hundreds of families attended the Owen Hart Foundation Backpack Giveaway Saturday at Trapped Escape Room in Kensington.
    When the Owen Hart Foundation started its Backpack Giveaway Day about seven years ago, they were able to donate 150 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks, dental hygiene gear and stuffed animals to kids in need.

    By 2022, the event had grown to where the organization was able to give away 400 stuffed backpacks.

    Saturday, Martha Hart, who created the foundation,  told CTV News things were a little bigger this year.

    “Thanks to the support of our amazing community, we are distributing 2,000 backpacks to kids in need,” she said, just prior to giving them away at Trapped Escape Room in Kensington.

    “We really want to make sure kids get off to a good start during the school year,” Hart said, “and they’re not able to do that unless they’re well-equipped to go to school, with a backpack and school supplies – and we know the incredible need in our community, so we just want to fill that gap.”

    To make a donation to the Owen Hart Foundation, go here.

