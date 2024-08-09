Bulls save season with 5-4 win over Dawgs to push playoff series to deciding game Friday night

With their season on the line, the Lethbridge Bulls refused to lose Thursday, defeating defending WCBL champion Okotoks 5-4 at Spitz Stadium.

The win squared the series at a game apiece. The two teams return to Seaman Stadium in Okotoks Friday night to play the deciding game in the best-of-three playoff series.

Lethbridge struck quickly off Dawgs starter Garrett Maloney, tagging him for two runs in the first and another in the third, but the Dawgs kept pace and the score was tied at four apiece after seven innings.

The Bulls added one in the eighth to produce the margin of victory, when Carlin Dick scored on a wild pitch.

Tyler Munroe had a two-run homer for the Bulls to give them an early 2-1 lead in the first.

The winner of Friday night’s game will move on to the Western Division Final against the Sylvan Lake Gulls.

First pitch Friday at Seaman Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.