Dawgs advance to WCBL West Division Final with thrilling 4-3 win over Bulls in 13 innings

The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.

The thrilling extra-inning victory moves the Dawgs into the West Division Finals, where they play the Sylvan Lake Gulls.

Ricardo Sanchez drove in the winning run with a walk-off bunt that brought home pinch runner Leo Griffin with the deciding run.

Logan Grant, Connor Crowson and Brendan Luther all had multiple hit games along with Sanchez to lead the Dawgs.

Brock Townsend started and had a strong night, allowing two earned runs in 6.1 innings. Townsend held down the fort early, and closer Ashton Luera excelled late, allowing no earned runs in 5.1 innings with the Dawgs’ season on the line.

Luera picked up the victory. His post-season ERA is 0.00.

The Dawgs don’t have much time to celebrate: Game 1 of the West Division Finals is Sunday in Sylvan Lake, with Game 2 scheduled for Monday night at Seaman Stadium.

