CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for a suspect after multiple shots were fired late Tuesday evening in the city’s northwest.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Cardiff Drive N.W. just after 10 p.m. following reports a man had been shot.

Some residents in the area were forced to evacuate from their homes as a safety precaution as police arrived to the scene.

About 15 minutes later, a man showed up at the Peter Lougheed Centre suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS confirm that the victim is in stable, non-life threatening condition and was transported by ambulance from the PLC to the Foothills Medical Centre.

Police have not released a description of a suspect at this time but are speaking with multiple witnesses. The search is ongoing as investigators sift through surveillance footage and gather evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.