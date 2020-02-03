CALGARY -- 48 RONA and Lowes employees joined students at MC College in the downtown core Monday morning to participate in the 18th annual Hair Massacure in support of the Children’s Wish Foundation and Terry Fox PROFYLE.

They’re dying their hair pink for a common cause: to help raise money and awareness for children facing a life-threatening illness.

Hair Massacure has been around for the last 18 years, making it the largest head shaving and hair dying fundraising event not only in Alberta but in all of Canada, raising over $13 million for children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in the process.

“It has grown at an exponential rate and we’re so very proud of this statistic,” said Carly Morrison, who is the development coordinator of the Alberta and NWT Chapter of Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada.“

"Everyone is touched by cancer in some form or fashion," Morrison added. "Participants often have personal connections to either children facing cancer or the families around those children.”

Raising more money will help bring help and joy to children facing cancer, she said.

The colour that participants use is branded as the Kali Pink. It's named after Kali McDonald, whose family started the Hair Massacure in 2002 as a show of support for their daughter Kali, who was diagnosed with leukaemia.

“She had so much honour and dedication and love for her daughter that she created the Hair Massacure,” said Morrison.

Morrison hoped to raise $500,000 Monday.

Donations and support can be found at www.childrenswish.ca