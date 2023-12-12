CALGARY
Calgary

    • Half of Albertans plan to spend less on holiday shopping this year due to inflation, rising cost of living

    Shopping bags are seen in this file image. (Pexels/Sora Shimazaki) Shopping bags are seen in this file image. (Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

    Albertans are feeling the crunch of the current economic climate more than any other province in Canada, with half of residents planning to spend less on holiday shopping this year, according to a new survey from TD.

    It found that 49 per cent of Albertans plan to spend less this holiday season compared to last year.

    Among those, nearly 80 per cent said the higher cost of living and inflation is forcing them to cut back.

    Albertans cite not having enough disposable income (62 per cent), higher housing payments (27 per cent) and prioritizing saving (24 per cent).

    The survey suggests 49 per cent of those residents are using the money for groceries instead, while nearly half say they don’t have any additional money to spend.

    BUSIEST SHOPPING DAY IN DECEMBER

    Moneris, Canada’s leading payment provider, still expects Canadians to be out in full force spending throughout mid-to-late December.

    It predicts that Thursday, Dec. 21 will be the busiest shopping day of the season, both in-person and online. Monday, Dec. 18 and Friday, Dec. 22 come in a close second.

    “Interestingly, all the top five busiest days in terms of transaction count occur on or after Black Friday, further supporting the last-minute shopper theory as customers hold out for the best sales,” a release from Moneris said.

    Pedestrians with shopping bags cross a street in Philadelphia on Sept. 18, 2013. (AP / Matt Rourke)

    FINANCIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR 2024

    As 2023 comes to an end, a new survey from BMO found that nearly a third of Canadians plan to cut back on spending next year due to concerns about the rising cost of living and economic uncertainty.

    The report found that 42 per cent of Canadians plan on changing their financial New Year’s resolutions, including creating financial goals and/or a budget for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau seeks 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza alongside Australia, New Zealand PMs

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward 'a sustainable ceasefire,' starting with another pause in hostilities. The comment comes in a joint statement with Trudeau's Australian and New Zealand counterparts, hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News