Half of Albertans plan to spend less on holiday shopping this year due to inflation, rising cost of living

Albertans are feeling the crunch of the current economic climate more than any other province in Canada, with half of residents planning to spend less on holiday shopping this year, according to a new survey from TD.

It found that 49 per cent of Albertans plan to spend less this holiday season compared to last year.

Among those, nearly 80 per cent said the higher cost of living and inflation is forcing them to cut back.

Albertans cite not having enough disposable income (62 per cent), higher housing payments (27 per cent) and prioritizing saving (24 per cent).

The survey suggests 49 per cent of those residents are using the money for groceries instead, while nearly half say they don’t have any additional money to spend.

BUSIEST SHOPPING DAY IN DECEMBER

Moneris, Canada’s leading payment provider, still expects Canadians to be out in full force spending throughout mid-to-late December.

It predicts that Thursday, Dec. 21 will be the busiest shopping day of the season, both in-person and online. Monday, Dec. 18 and Friday, Dec. 22 come in a close second.

“Interestingly, all the top five busiest days in terms of transaction count occur on or after Black Friday, further supporting the last-minute shopper theory as customers hold out for the best sales,” a release from Moneris said.

Pedestrians with shopping bags cross a street in Philadelphia on Sept. 18, 2013. (AP / Matt Rourke)

FINANCIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR 2024

As 2023 comes to an end, a new survey from BMO found that nearly a third of Canadians plan to cut back on spending next year due to concerns about the rising cost of living and economic uncertainty.

The report found that 42 per cent of Canadians plan on changing their financial New Year’s resolutions, including creating financial goals and/or a budget for 2024.