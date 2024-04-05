'Hasn't lost its momentum': Green Shirt Day continues to inspire 6 years after Humboldt Broncos crash

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.

“It's a proud moment to know that Logan’s story, Logan’s legacy continues to (go) on for six years and that it's growing all the time,” said Toby Boulet, Logan’s dad.

On April 6, 2018, the Humboldt Broncos hockey team was on their way to a playoff game when a semi-truck drove through a stop sign in rural Saskatchewan and hit the bus carrying the team.

Logan was one of 16 people killed in the crash.

Shortly before the crash, on his 21st birthday, Logan signed his organ donor card to honour his mentor and trainer, University of Lethbridge rugby coach Ric Suggitt, who died in 2017.

It was a decision that saved the lives of six people and started the Logan Boulet Effect, which inspired more than 150,000 Canadians to become organ donors within two months.

Bernie, Logan’s mom, says the awareness campaign continues to grow year after year.

“I think it makes a big difference to know that the story is still continuing and that it hasn't lost its momentum or its impact or its inspiration,” she said.

Bernie says as the years have passed since the tragedy, the conversation surrounding organ donation has become more common.

“It’s a lot easier to talk about organ donation now than it was six years ago. Six years ago we still would've tip-toed around it and now to have a conversation about is quite, I don't want to say normal, but it's a lot easier to do,” Bernie said.

“It’s amazing to see the Logan Boulet Effect and Green Shirt Day continue to grow,” said Brenda Brown, president of the Canadian Transplant Association.

In Canada, nearly 4,000 people need an organ transplant, and every year approximately 270 people die while waiting for a transplant.

“Out of that, 75 per cent of those are kidneys or livers which can be addressed through living donation,” Brown explained.

“We could potentially reduce some of that waiting list in time for people who really can't receive a living organ and take down some of that waiting list for others that don't have that option.”

While the anniversary of the crash is difficult for the Boulets, they say the support shown for Logan and the other Broncos has helped them grieve.

“For anyone who has lost a person in whatever circumstances, you want to be able to continue to talk about that person and Green Shirt Day allows us to continue to talk about Logan and people want to hear about him so that does help us along our journey,” Bernie said.

To mark Green Shirt Day, the Boulets and the City of Lethbridge will host a free public skate on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Logan Boulet Arena.