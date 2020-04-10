CALGARY -- Former Flame scout Tom Webster, who coached Wayne Gretzky, played with Gordie Howe, and was a 50-goal scorer in the WHA, died Friday.

Webster had a long, successful career as a player, in both the NHL and WHA, as a coach at every level including the NHL and the World Juniors, and as a scout for Darryl Sutter and the Flames.

Webster was 71.

"Webby was one of the best hockey men that our game has ever seen and I am honoured to have known him," said Flames general manager Brad Treliving. "But more importantly, Webby was even a better man. The intensity and energy that he exhibited for our game were matched by his compassion for all those he encountered in everyday life. He taught all of us so much. We honour him by living our lives with the same qualities that he brought to hockey and life every day. Our sincere condolences go out to his family."