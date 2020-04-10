CALGARY --
Former Flame scout Tom Webster, who coached Wayne Gretzky, played with Gordie Howe, and was a 50-goal scorer in the WHA, died Friday.
Webster had a long, successful career as a player, in both the NHL and WHA, as a coach at every level including the NHL and the World Juniors, and as a scout for Darryl Sutter and the Flames.
Webster was 71.
"Webby was one of the best hockey men that our game has ever seen and I am honoured to have known him," said Flames general manager Brad Treliving. "But more importantly, Webby was even a better man. The intensity and energy that he exhibited for our game were matched by his compassion for all those he encountered in everyday life. He taught all of us so much. We honour him by living our lives with the same qualities that he brought to hockey and life every day. Our sincere condolences go out to his family."
Webster played 102 games for the Bruins and Red Wings in the NHL, including the 1970-71 season where he scored 30 for the Wings in Gordie Howe's final season there.
He jumped to the World Hockey Association's Hartford Whalers, and was one of their stars when the team won the initial Avco Cup in 1973, scoring 53 goals and adding 50 assists. Webster played 352 games for the Whalers, becoming one of the league's all-time leading scorers with 220 goals and 425 points.
Webster coached the Rangers in the late 1980's, the Los Angeles Kings during the early 1990's, and was an assistant at Philadelphia, Hartford and Carolina.
He also was a longtime head coach of the Windsor Spitfires, and won championships coaching in the OHL, AHL and CHL, in addition to serving as the head coach of Canada's national junior team in 1989.
Webster joined the Flames as a scout in 2003, at the urging of Sutter, and was instrumental in the signing of free agent Mark Giordano, who went on to become the team captain and a Norris trophy winner.
Webster also played an significant role in the drafting of current Flames such as TJ Brodie, Sean Monahan and Sam Bennet, as well as the late Mickey Renaud.
"Webby was truly a gentleman and wonderful person," said Flames director of amateur scouting Tod Button. "His guidance, friendship and mentorship of so many people was punctuated by a never before seen standing ovation on the floor of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, upon the announcement of his retirement.
"He played with Gordie Howe and coached Wayne Gretzky.
"When you walked into a rink with Tom "Hawkeye" Webster, you had instant credibility."
Webster is survived by daughter Stacy, son Brent and his grandchildren. His wife Carole, died earlier this year.