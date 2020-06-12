CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued a number of heat warnings and thunderstorm watches across a large section of southern Alberta.

As of 10 a.m. Friday. severe thunderstorm watches are in place for:

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre

Kananaskis, Canmore

Okotoks, High River, Claresholm

Rocky Mountain House, Caroline

Cardston, Fort McLeod, Magrath

Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," reads the warning.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

As of 10 a.m. Friday, heat warnings are in place for:

Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan

Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Foremost

Drumheller, Three Hills

Hanna, Coronation, Oyen

Medicine Hat, Bow Island, Suffield

"Temperatures reaching 29 C combined with overnight lows near 14 C are expected for the next two days," reads the warning.

"A reprieve in temperatures is not expected until Sunday. Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."

Albertans are advised to be aware of the symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

"Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated," reads the warning.