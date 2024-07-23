CALGARY
Calgary

    • Heat warnings continue for most of Alberta

    Share

    Thick smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia settled over Alberta Tuesday.

    As of 8 a.m., the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) in Calgary was rated as a 7 (high risk), with some locations – including Edmonton and Red Deer – reaching a 10+ (the highest rating on the AQHI scale).  

    Humidity levels were also unusually high Tuesday morning, due in part to water vapour clinging to the particulate from the wildfire smoke.

    At around 7 a.m., the humidity in Calgary was 88 per cent.

    By 8 a.m., the humidity at the YYC Calgary International Airport was 69 per cent.  

    On Tuesday, B.C. Wildfire was reporting 300 active wildfires, and Alberta Wildfire was reporting 176 active and mutual aid wildfires.

    The smoke in central and southern Alberta was coming mainly from the southwest, with much of it flowing over the Rockies from B.C.

    Both daytime highs and overnight lows will remain well above seasonal in Calgary on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures starting to moderate by Thursday.

    That moderation will likely include some lightning and strong winds, which will create additional challenges on the wildfire front.

    There is storm energy available throughout central and southern Alberta on Tuesday, providing the cap from the wildfire smoke can be overcome.

    If thunderstorms do develop, they will likely be north of Calgary and in east-central Alberta.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt

    The director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job, according to an email she sent to staff, following the assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump that unleashed intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission.

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News