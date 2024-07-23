Heat warnings continue for most of Alberta

Thick smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia settled over Alberta Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m., the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) in Calgary was rated as a 7 (high risk), with some locations – including Edmonton and Red Deer – reaching a 10+ (the highest rating on the AQHI scale).

Humidity levels were also unusually high Tuesday morning, due in part to water vapour clinging to the particulate from the wildfire smoke.

At around 7 a.m., the humidity in Calgary was 88 per cent.

By 8 a.m., the humidity at the YYC Calgary International Airport was 69 per cent.

On Tuesday, B.C. Wildfire was reporting 300 active wildfires, and Alberta Wildfire was reporting 176 active and mutual aid wildfires.

The smoke in central and southern Alberta was coming mainly from the southwest, with much of it flowing over the Rockies from B.C.

Both daytime highs and overnight lows will remain well above seasonal in Calgary on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures starting to moderate by Thursday.

That moderation will likely include some lightning and strong winds, which will create additional challenges on the wildfire front.

There is storm energy available throughout central and southern Alberta on Tuesday, providing the cap from the wildfire smoke can be overcome.

If thunderstorms do develop, they will likely be north of Calgary and in east-central Alberta.