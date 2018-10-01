A weather system developing in B.C. is expected to bring heavy snow to Alberta this week and a snowfall warning has been issued for parts of the province.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on Monday for the Kananaskis, Canmore and Nordegg areas and for Banff and Jasper National parks.

The weather agency says about 10 cm of snow will fall on Monday in higher elevations, like the Icefields Parkway, and then the system will move further east and south.

About 15 to 30 cm is expected in some areas and the heaviest snow will likely fall in the foothills between Nordegg and Pincher Creek before it tapers off on Tuesday evening.

A Special Weather Statement is in effect for the following areas:

Motorists are being advised to prepare for quickly changing road conditions over the next few days and drivers could experience slick conditions on highways west of the city.

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

For the latest on road conditions in Calgary, follow YYC Transportation on twitter or check the CTV Calgary Traffic Page HERE.

For updates on highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta on twitter, visit AMA Roads Reports and the DriveBC sites.

Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.

For more information on the city’s snow removal process, click HERE.