    Here's how much Calgary auto theft claims cost in 2023

    New Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang) New Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
    Auto theft claims for Calgarians totalled more than $33 million in 2023 – as claim costs in cities throughout Alberta continue to rise.

    New data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) shows auto theft claims costs in Calgary rose by 59 per cent from 2021 to 2023 – increasing from $20.8 million to $33 million

    Provincially, auto theft claims in Alberta increased 55 per cent in that same period.

    Calgary ranked fourth in the province for its increase in claims costs, following Medicine Hat (+72 per cent), Edmonton (+66 per cent) and Fort McMurray (+60 per cent) and ahead of Lethbridge (+30 per cent).

    However, Calgary was still ahead of Edmonton for total claims costs, with the province’s capital recording $26,193,123 in claims in 2023.

    Across Canada, the cost of insurance claims for replacing stolen vehicles rose to a record-breaking $1.5 billion in 2023 – up from $1.3 billion in 2022.

    Those figures are up 254 per cent over the past six years – with $436 million in claims costs recorded in 2018.

    "The auto theft crisis continues to persist across Alberta, and it's adding pressure to the cost of auto insurance for all drivers," said Aaron Sutherland, the vice-president of Western and Pacific regions for IBC.

    "Auto theft disrupts lives and creates fear in communities across the province. Urgent action must be taken to address this growing trend."

    According to data from the General Insurance Statistical Agency (GISA), legal costs accounted for a larger portion of auto insurance premiums for drivers in Alberta than any other province.

    Alberta also ranked second in Canada for the amount spent per claim to repair vehicles and the frequency vehicles are stolen.

