Here's what's happening in Banff for mental health and addiction awareness week
More than 35 community partners are offering free programs during Banff’s Mental Health and Addiction Week (BMHAW) to encourage residents to take stock of their mental wellness.
The Banff Mineral Springs Hospital’s community board says the aim of BMHAW is for everyone to come together and join in preventative programs and take time for self-care.
BMHAW ambassadors Dr. Shakil Amin, J.P. Middleton and Makaylah Rogers will be sharing their personal stories.
“Through their open conversations, leadership and engagement they are helping us spread the message and raise awareness to reduce stigma to mental health and addiction needs of our community,” the community board stated in a news release.
Between May 6 and 10, Banff and Lake Louise residents can take part in various events, including free group fitness classes with a valid, photo ID membership for the Lake Louise Sport and Recreation Centre.
A highlight of BMHAW is the May 9 screening of Paradise Paradox, a film exploring the mental health crisis in mountain towns and potential solutions.
Olympic ski racer Bode Miller executive produced the film alongside Emmy award-winning impact sports filmmaker Brett Rapkin.
“By opening up the conversation, the stigmas can start to melt away and real progress can be made for the citizens of these towns and beyond,” said the board.
Joining in the discussion around mental health, the YWCA in Banff is dedicating the month of May to raising awareness about the prevalence and impact of sexual violence.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bodies found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers
United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia since the weekend have recovered two bodies in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
Amid concerns over 'collateral damage' Trudeau, Freeland defend capital gains tax change
Facing pushback from physicians and businesspeople over the coming increase to the capital gains inclusion rate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy Chrystia Freeland are standing by their plan to target Canada's highest earners.
'It's discriminatory': Individuals refused entry to Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
Individuals being barred from entering Ontario’s legislature while wearing a keffiyeh say the garment is part of their cultural identity— and the only ones making it political are the politicians banning it.
Tom Mulcair: Park littered with trash after 'pilot project' is perfect symbol of Trudeau governance
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says that what's happening now in a trash-littered federal park in Quebec is a perfect metaphor for how the Trudeau government runs things.
Saskatchewan households will continue to receive carbon tax rebate: Trudeau
Households in Saskatchewan will continue to receive Canada Carbon Rebate payments, despite the province refusing to remit the federal carbon price on natural gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
'It's just so hard to let it go': Umar Zameer still haunted by death of Toronto police officer
'We hoped for this day, but we were scared that it would not never ever come because it took so long.' That’s what Umar Zameer, the man recently acquitted in the death of a Toronto police officer, told CTV News Toronto in a sit-down interview on Tuesday.
Senate expenses climbed to $7.2 million in 2023, up nearly 30%
Senators in Canada claimed $7.2 million in expenses in 2023, a nearly 30 per cent increase over the previous year.
Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko won't play in Game 2
The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Pedestrian, baby injured after stroller struck and dragged by vehicle in Squamish, B.C.
Police say a baby and a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a baby stroller and dragged it for two blocks before stopping in Squamish, B.C.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Fire that destroyed historic Hangar 11 is suspicious: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed a fire that destroyed a historic hangar in central Edmonton is considered suspicious.
-
ASIRT completes investigation into presumed death of man who fell into North Saskatchewan River
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has wrapped up its investigation into the role of police in the presumed drowning death of a man earlier this month.
-
School bus driver charged after crash in northern Alberta
Five children and two adults were hospitalized after a school bus crash in northern Alberta on Monday.
Lethbridge
-
Man sent to hospital with head injury following Lethbridge encampment assault
An assault over property at a Lethbridge encampment ended with a man in hospital suffering from a serious head injury.
-
Southern Alberta woman wins $2M on Western 6-49 lottery
A southern Alberta woman says she began to hyperventilate when she realized she had won $2 million.
-
Lethbridge green cart program a success one year in, city says
The City of Lethbridge is calling the first year of its curbside organics waste collection program a success.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police will not be charged in death of Indigenous man in B.C., mother says
Three Mounties in British Columbia will not face charges in the killing of a 38-year-old Indigenous man on Vancouver Island in 2021, according to the man's mother.
-
Date set for Surrey Police Service to take over from RCMP: Farnworth
A date has been set for the Surrey Police Service to replace the RCMP and become the police of jurisdiction in B.C.'s fastest-growing city.
-
Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko won't play in Game 2
The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police will not be charged in death of Indigenous man in B.C., mother says
Three Mounties in British Columbia will not face charges in the killing of a 38-year-old Indigenous man on Vancouver Island in 2021, according to the man's mother.
-
Bodies found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers
United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia since the weekend have recovered two bodies in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
-
B.C. places online harms bill on hold after agreement with Meta, X, TikTok, Snapchat
British Columbia has placed its proposed online harms legislation on hold after reaching an agreement with social media companies to “sit down in good faith” to find solutions on keeping people safer online.
Saskatoon
-
'Everybody's getting too old': Saskatoon's iconic Blue Diamond restaurant is up for sale
One of the owners of Saskatoon’s iconic diamond-shaped restaurant says his family is looking to sell the business and building because “everybody’s getting too old.”
-
Saskatoon care home workers issue strike notice
Workers at group homes run by LutherCare Communities in Saskatoon have issued a strike notice after negotiations stalled between the union and employer.
-
Saskatchewan households will continue to receive carbon tax rebate: Trudeau
Households in Saskatchewan will continue to receive Canada Carbon Rebate payments, despite the province refusing to remit the federal carbon price on natural gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Regina
-
Proposed Bunge-Viterra merger found to have substantial anti-competitive effects
The proposed merger of agricultural giants Viterra and Bunge is raising competition concerns from the federal government.
-
Suspect in 2023 Regina homicide joins Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted
Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem, wanted in connection to a Regina homicide last summer, is now one of Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted.
-
Saskatchewan households will continue to receive carbon tax rebate: Trudeau
Households in Saskatchewan will continue to receive Canada Carbon Rebate payments, despite the province refusing to remit the federal carbon price on natural gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Toronto
-
'It's just so hard to let it go': Umar Zameer still haunted by death of Toronto police officer
'We hoped for this day, but we were scared that it would not never ever come because it took so long.' That’s what Umar Zameer, the man recently acquitted in the death of a Toronto police officer, told CTV News Toronto in a sit-down interview on Tuesday.
-
Teacher shortages see some Ontario high school students awarded perfect grades on midterm exams
Students at a high school in York Region have been awarded perfect marks on their midterm exams in three subjects – not because of their academic performances however, but because they had no teacher.
-
Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Toronto tops list of most wanted fugitives in Canada
A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of Toronto resident 29-year-old Sharmar Powell-Flowers nine months ago has topped the list of the BOLO program’s 25 most wanted fugitives across Canada, police announced Tuesday.
Montreal
-
RCMP uncovers alleged plot by 2 Montreal men to illegally sell drones, equipment to Libya
The RCMP says it has uncovered a plot by two men in Montreal to sell Chinese drones and military equipment to Libya illegally.
-
CAQ continues to lose ground to PQ in voting intentions; Liberals now in 2nd place: poll
The Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) continues to lose ground to the Parti québécois (PQ) in voting intentions, according to Pallas Data's latest poll, with François Legault's party now in third place, behind the PQ and the Liberal Party (PLQ).
-
Rules not followed when Montreal rape victim redirected to other hospital: OQLF
The English-speaking hospital that refused to perform a forensic kit on a rape victim because she was French-speaking failed to follow procedures, the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) has ruled.
Atlantic
-
Police release name of teen who died following incident in Halifax mall parking lot
Halifax Regional Police has confirmed the identity of the teen who died following an incident in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre Monday.
-
'There was a lot of black smoke': Crane operator sounds alarm while trapped during highrise fire in Halifax
A tower crane operator alerted emergency crews after noticing a fire on a construction site in Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Woman fighting cancer seeks donations for son with progressive disease
A Nova Scotia mother battling Stage 4 cancer is seeking donations to help her travel for treatment and adjust her home for her son who is living with a progressive disease that limits his mobility.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba fugitive among top 25 most-wanted in Canada
A Manitoba man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that injured two men in 2021 has made a national list for the most wanted criminals in the country.
-
RCMP arrest man who allegedly exposed himself at a Manitoba daycare
A 44-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to children and staff at a Manitoba daycare.
-
Veteran Niederreiter says this year's Jets have more pilots than 'passengers'
It was just over a year ago when Nino Niederreiter made a frank assessment of the Winnipeg Jets.
Ottawa
-
NCC to close 1.2 km stretch of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles this summer
The National Capital Commission will close a section of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles seven days a week this summer, but only a shorter section of the road will be open for active transportation in July and August.
-
Ottawa murder suspect on list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
A Toronto man wanted in connection to a double homicide at an Ottawa shopping centre has been named one of the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada.
-
Here's where a new bowling alley is opening in Kanata
Bowlers will soon have a spot to throw strikes in Ottawa's west end. Oakville-based Splitsville has announced plans to open a location at the Kanata Centrum in the fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police still trying to solve 2022 murder at downtown apartment
Sudbury police are finally releasing the identity of the 50-year-old man who was found shot to death inside his downtown apartment in 2022 as the investigation continues.
-
Collision closes the Kingsway in Sudbury
One person has been sent to hospital following a single-vehicle collision Tuesday at a busy intersection in Greater Sudbury.
-
North Bay doctor accused of assaulting patient, threatening another
A North Bay doctor is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a patient with a weapon and threatening another person at the hospital, police say.
Barrie
-
Police search for 11th most wanted person in high-profile abduction case
35-year-old Deshawn Davis is now the 11th most wanted person by police in Canada.
-
Protestors to challenge plans for new Tiny Township municipal office on Wednesday
Plans to build a new municipal building in Tiny Township continue to raise the ire of its residents.
-
Distressed elderly man rescued from marina
An elderly man was hauled from the water Sunday evening after plunging into a marina and struggling to stay afloat.
Kitchener
-
$50,000 reward issued for Kitchener man’s alleged killer
Habiton Solomon is wanted in the fatal 2023 shooting of Joshua Tarnue in Kitchener.
-
Conestoga College hiring a group of 'lamb-scapers'
Conestoga says it’s the first college or university in Ontario to use sheep to maintain vegetation on campus.
-
Suspicious package scare leads to evacuation in Guelph
Several businesses in Guelph’s north end were evacuated Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found at the Canada Post distribution centre on Woodlawn Road.
London
-
Rail safety advocate shares insight as questions linger over downtown London, Ont. freight train fire
Two days after a freight train with several cars engulfed by flames rolled through the heart of London, a rail safety advocate is speaking out about how changes should be expected.
-
Candidates pound the pavement in ramp-up to Lambton-Kent-Middlesex by-election
Voters in Lambton Kent Middlesex go to the polls for a provincial by-election in a little more than a week now. When it comes to the key issue of affordability, they seem to be getting an earful from voters.
-
Bus rapid transit celebrates project milestone
London’s bus rapid transit project (BRT) is celebrating a milestone this week, with the arrival and installation of the first transit shelter in the city’s downtown core.
Windsor
-
Windsor shooting suspect John Managhan added to Canada’s most wanted list
A Windsor man sought for attempted murder has been named as one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
-
Videos show suspect vehicle in shots fired investigations
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released new videos of a suspect vehicle with hopes of getting more information on recent shootings.
-
'It’s so sad': Six cars involved in early morning crash
Just before 5 a.m., police were called to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash between on Bruce Avenue between Giles Boulevard and Clinton Street.