Here's what we know about Calgary's 2024 Canada Day celebration

The full schedule for Calgary’s 2024 Canada Day festivities has not yet been released – but we know the celebration will include a fireworks show.

While there are limited details available about specific performances and events, the City of Calgary said the free and family-friendly celebration on July 1 will feature an Indigenous showcase and powwow, live music and will end with the fireworks show above Stampede Park.

Some other attractions will include “cultural activities, performances, face painting, turban tying, a street fair and more.”

But the city is also looking for your feedback on future Canada Day festivities.

The city is hosting an engagement survey online that it says will help shape Calgary’s Canada Day celebrations for 2025 and beyond.

“Canada Day is a time to come together to celebrate community,” the city said on its website.

“Whether it’s sharing in the culture of those who move here from all over the world, honouring the rich traditions of Indigenous history and culture or enjoying rockin’ Canadian talent on the main stage, there’s so much to experience.”

The survey will be open until July 4.

The city said it has been 10 years since it engaged with Calgarians about the Canada Day event.

“We want the many different interests and backgrounds of Calgarians to be reflected in our Canada Day celebrations by inviting everyone to have their say,” the city said.

You can have your say by visiting the City of Calgary’s website.

The city is also looking for volunteers for the event, with applications closing on June 21 at 4:30 p.m.