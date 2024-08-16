Here's what you need to know if you're heading to Country Thunder Alberta

Get your cowboy boots and hats ready – Country Thunder Alberta begins in Calgary on Friday, kicking off three jam-packed days of country music.

The festival features headliners Canadian Dallas Smith on Friday, Hardy on Saturday and superstar Luke Combs closing it out on Sunday.

The show takes place at The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland – formerly Fort Calgary.

“We challenge ourselves each year to try and bring the biggest country music artists to the Calgary market and it’s just such a great place to do a show,” Troy Vollhoffer, the president of Country Thunder Music Festivals, said Friday.

“Calgary is such a beautiful city, and the park, you get the skyline. A lot of the artists from Nashville comment on how beautiful it is.”

The concert bowl opens each day at noon. The event features a variety of food vendors along with full bars.

Tickets are still on sale, including single-day tickets, weekend passes and other gold and platinum packages.

Country Thunder has a clear bag policy, which means backpacks, large purses, camera bags and coolers are not allowed through the gates.

Concert-goers can bring in clear plastic bags, up to 14” x 14”; standard one-gallon disposable freezer bags, or small clutches, no larger than 6” x 9”.

Some other items that are not allowed in the concert venue include:

Glass containers

Umbrellas

Chairs with canopies

Outside food and beverages

For a full list of items allowed into the festival, visit Country Thunder’s website.