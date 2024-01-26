CALGARY
Calgary

    • Here's when Avril Lavigne is coming to Calgary

    Avril Lavigne performs on the second night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Avril Lavigne performs on the second night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    Share

    Canadian pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne has added a stop in Calgary on her 2024 Greatest Hits Tour.

    Lavigne is scheduled to play at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

    Tickets are set to go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Presale begins the day before – at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

    The initial round of tour dates – throughout Canada, the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom – was announced earlier this week, with tickets on sale Friday morning.

    Lavigne will be supported by Canadian rockers Simple Plan, along with All Time Low, Royal and the Serpent and girlfriends throughout the tour.

    Most shows on the tour have supporting acts assigned to them, however, there is no indication yet which bands will be opening up for Avril for her Alberta shows.

    The Belleville, Ont.-born rocker also announced another show in Toronto on Friday morning, set for August 12 at Scotiabank Arena.

    Other Canadian concert dates include:

    • May 22 – Vancouver, B.C.
    • August 14 – Ottawa, Ont.
    • August 16 – Toronto, Ont.
    • Sept. 14 – Winnipeg, Man.
    • Sept. 16 – Edmonton, Alta.

    Tickets for Lavigne’s Calgary show can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News