Here's when Avril Lavigne is coming to Calgary

Canadian pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne has added a stop in Calgary on her 2024 Greatest Hits Tour.

Lavigne is scheduled to play at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Presale begins the day before – at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The initial round of tour dates – throughout Canada, the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom – was announced earlier this week, with tickets on sale Friday morning.

Lavigne will be supported by Canadian rockers Simple Plan, along with All Time Low, Royal and the Serpent and girlfriends throughout the tour.

Most shows on the tour have supporting acts assigned to them, however, there is no indication yet which bands will be opening up for Avril for her Alberta shows.

The Belleville, Ont.-born rocker also announced another show in Toronto on Friday morning, set for August 12 at Scotiabank Arena.

Tickets are officially on sale TODAY!!! And I’m bringing my friends @AllTimeLow, @simpleplan, @royalandtheserp, and @girlfriendsxo! Shows are selling out so we just added 2 new shows in Toronto & Calgary 💚💖🧡🖤



New show details below:

Aug 12 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena… pic.twitter.com/Ibb2l2PSMX — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 26, 2024

Other Canadian concert dates include:

May 22 – Vancouver, B.C.

August 14 – Ottawa, Ont.

August 16 – Toronto, Ont.

Sept. 14 – Winnipeg, Man.

Sept. 16 – Edmonton, Alta.

Tickets for Lavigne’s Calgary show can be purchased through Ticketmaster.