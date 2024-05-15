Heritage Park ready to welcome back visitors while celebrating 60th anniversary

Calgary's Heritage Park is preparing to open its historical village earlier than ever before.

The popular tourist attraction opens to the public Friday at noon, a day earlier than usual.

Members will get access to the park on Thursday for 'Peek at the Park.'

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Heritage Park is offering adult memberships for $60 this year.

Tickets to the historical village are $22.95 for youth (three to 15), $34.95 for general admission (16-64) and $26.95 for seniors.

While the historical village opens for the season on Friday, Gasoline Alley Museum, Harvey's Confectionery, The Selkirk, Haskayne Mercantile Block and the Railway Café are open year-round.