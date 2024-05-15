CALGARY
    • Heritage Park ready to welcome back visitors while celebrating 60th anniversary

    Heritage Park is seen in an undated photo. (Facebook/Heritage Park) Heritage Park is seen in an undated photo. (Facebook/Heritage Park)
    Calgary's Heritage Park is preparing to open its historical village earlier than ever before.

    The popular tourist attraction opens to the public Friday at noon, a day earlier than usual.

    Members will get access to the park on Thursday for 'Peek at the Park.'  

    To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Heritage Park is offering adult memberships for $60 this year.

    Tickets to the historical village are $22.95 for youth (three to 15), $34.95 for general admission (16-64) and $26.95 for seniors.

    While the historical village opens for the season on Friday, Gasoline Alley Museum, Harvey's Confectionery, The Selkirk, Haskayne Mercantile Block and the Railway Café are open year-round.

