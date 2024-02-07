CALGARY
Calgary

    • Heritage Park to hold hiring fair for over 500 summer jobs

    Need a summer job?

    Heritage Park has more than 500 of them, and on March 2, they’re inviting job seekers to the Gasoline Alley Museum on the mezzanine level to meet the folks doing the hiring and apply for any you might have an interest in.

    Come prepared: chances are good interviews will take place on the spot.

    “I can't think of a better way to gain unique experiences than sharing our diverse history and introducing our guests to our incredible exhibits and programming at Heritage Park,” says Saniyah Chaudhry, the park's director of people and culture. “These opportunities connect young people with meaningful, hands-on learning experiences in a wide range of tourism skill sets, helping them to explore career pathways and gain the skills and knowledge to pursue their goals.”

    All ages are welcome where the minimum age is 15 (some jobs require candidates to be 18 and over).  You can also apply online.

