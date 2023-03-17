High River, Alta., last known sighting of Saskatchewan woman missing since November

High River RCMP members are asking for tips from the public as the search continues for a Saskatchewan woman who was spotted in the southern Alberta town in November.

Amanda Ahenakew was reported missing to the High River RCMP detachment on Wednesday, nearly five months after she was last seen in High River on Nov. 16, 2022.

There are concerns for Ahenakew's well-being and investigators believe she may be in Alberta or Saskatchewan.

She is described as:

Approximately 168 centimetres (5'6") tall;

Weighing 66 kilograms (145 pounds);

Having brown eyes; and

Having brown hair.

RCMP has released a photo of Ahenakew. Anyone who spots the missing woman or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact local police or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.