Highway 560 reopened between Calgary and Langdon, 'multiple vehicles in ditch'

A section of highway between Calgary and Langdon was closed to traffic during Tuesday morning's commute after multiple vehicles left the road.

Highway 560, the extension of Calgary's Glenmore Trail, was closed to traffic in both directions as of 8.a.m. with "multiple vehicles in the ditch," according to 511 Alberta.

At the time of the closure, 511 Alberta reported the highway as being partially covered in snow and ice.

The highway reopened at around 9:30 a.m.