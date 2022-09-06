Hiker dead after 100-metre fall on Canmore, Alta.'s Big Sister Mountain

A hiker has died in an incident that occurred over the weekend on a trail near Canmore, Alta.

Officials told CTV News that a hiker was on Big Sister Mountain on Sept. 4 around 4 p.m. when they slipped and fell approximately 100 metres.

Personnel with the Kananaskis Country Public Safety Team responded to the scene and brought the injured hiker out of the area via helicopter.

"Despite the efforts of first responders, the hiker succumbed to their injuries while being transferred to emergency medical services," said Bridget Burgess, communications advisor with Alberta Environment and Parks, in an email to CTV News.

The victim has not been identified.