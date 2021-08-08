Advertisement
Hiker hurt on trail in Kananaskis, Alta.
Published Sunday, August 8, 2021 9:36AM MDT
A woman, hurt while hiking in Kananaskis, Alta., was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance on Saturday morning. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- STARS Air Ambulance was called to respond to an incident on a trail that resulted in a hiker being hurt.
Witnesses tell CTV News that a woman was hiking along Mist Mountain Trail in Kananaskis when she fell.
The incident occurred at a steep patch of shale, right near the hot spring.
STARS was dispatched to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and landed on Highway 40.
Traffic was disrupted for approximately 40 minutes.
The woman is expected to recover.