CALGARY -- STARS Air Ambulance was called to respond to an incident on a trail that resulted in a hiker being hurt.

Witnesses tell CTV News that a woman was hiking along Mist Mountain Trail in Kananaskis when she fell.

The incident occurred at a steep patch of shale, right near the hot spring.

(Supplied)

STARS was dispatched to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and landed on Highway 40.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Kananaskis, AB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) August 7, 2021

Traffic was disrupted for approximately 40 minutes.

The woman is expected to recover.