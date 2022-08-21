Historic firehall to host giant downtown garage sale

Alice Lam is hosting a garage sale for people with no garages.

The Calgary social entrepreneur and extraordinary volunteer is hosting what she describes as the first Downtown Garage Sale Sept. 10 at the Historic Fire Hall, at 144 6 Avenue S.E., right next door to the Bow Building.

The event, presented by the Downtown Core Neighbourhood Association and Volly, is looking for people who have stuff to sell and nowhere to sell it.

For $35, you can buy a vendor table which gets you a six by six space that includes a folding table and one chair.

To sign up, go to historicfirehall.com or Lam's twitter feed @alamyyc to find the QR code.