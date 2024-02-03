Hitmen blow 2 big leads before winning it 6-5 in overtime against Oil Kings

Carter Yakemchuk scored four minutes into overtime to give the Calgary Hitmen a 6-5 win over Edmonton Friday night.

The goal snuffed out a night of comebacks for the Oil Kings, who overcame deficits of 4-0 and 5-2 to force extra time when Gavin Hodnett scored his second goal of the night with 43.9 seconds left to tie it at five apiece.

They call him Yak Attack

Hodnett had a chance to win it in overtime when he broke in alone but was foiled by Ethan Buenaventura in the Hitmen net.

Don't. Go. Anywhere.



Gavin Hodnett and the @EdmOilKings' third-period comeback sends this game to OT!



📺 | https://t.co/HQbpG90GzL pic.twitter.com/QyjcXoJOLd — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 3, 2024

Earlier in the evening, the Hitmen built their lead on goals from Fraser Leonard and Maxim Muranov, Keets Fawcett and Oliver Tulk.

Edmonton bounced back with two goals to make it 4-2 before Muranov scored his second of the night to stretch it back to 5-2 Hitmen.

The Oil Kings responded with three goals in the final 4:17 to force overtime.

The Hitmen won their fifth of the year against the Oil Kings.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Saturday night meeting with the Lethbridge Hurricanes at Enmax Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Then it’s back home for a Sunday rematch with the Oil Kings, at the Saddledome. Puck drop for that one is set for 4 p.m.