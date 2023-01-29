Hitmen pick up point in OT loss to Blades at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex

The Hitmen return to the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex helped a little as the team collected a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Saskatoon Blades Saturday afternoon on Tsuut'ina Nation.

Carter Yakemchuk scored twice for the Hitmen and was named the game's first star.

Brandon Lisowsky, Jake Chiasson and Egor Sidorov, in overtime, replied for the Blades.

The Hitmen return to the Saddledome Sunday, where they host the Winnipeg Ice at 4 p.m.