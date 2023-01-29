Hitmen pick up point in OT loss to Blades at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex
The Hitmen return to the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex helped a little as the team collected a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Saskatoon Blades Saturday afternoon on Tsuut'ina Nation.
Carter Yakemchuk scored twice for the Hitmen and was named the game's first star.
Brandon Lisowsky, Jake Chiasson and Egor Sidorov, in overtime, replied for the Blades.
The Hitmen return to the Saddledome Sunday, where they host the Winnipeg Ice at 4 p.m.
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
Majority of affordable homes approved under federal program not yet constructed
The federal government has set aside billions of dollars to quickly build affordable housing across the country, but delays in construction suggest many of the projects approved for funding are missing their deadlines.
'Don't be numb to this': Battling despair over gun deaths
When President Joe Biden signed a bill last year to fight gun violence -- the first such measure to pass Congress in a generation -- a substantial majority supported it. But 78 per cent said they believed it would do little or nothing at all, a survey by the Pew Research Center found.
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the unit whose officers beat to death Tyre Nichols as the nation and the city struggled to come to grips with video showing police pummelling the Black motorist.
As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
After years of reports and allegations detailing a 'toxic' workplace, Canada's RCMP says it is trying to evolve, focusing on diversity in its organization and repairing relationships with communities as it marks its 150th anniversary.
Once-in-a-lifetime discovery: Indigenous jacket that may be a century old turns up in small U.K. town
When 1990s suede fringe jackets started making a comeback last year, a U.K.-based vintage clothing company decided to order four tonnes of suede from a supplier in the United States. Along with that shipment came a once-in-a lifetime discovery.
How to get over the 'mental hurdle' of being active in the winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in U.S. police culture
Tyre Nichols' fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tenn., recorded in video made public Friday night, is a glaring reminder that efforts to reform policing have failed to prevent more flashpoints in an intractable epidemic of brutality.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Furniture donations needed to support Ukrainian newcomers in Edmonton
An organization helping Ukrainian newcomers settle into their new lives in Edmonton is hosting a furniture donation blitz to help restock their warehouse.
Wild North rescues orphaned lynx cub near Drayton Valley
An orphaned lynx is getting some help surviving, thanks to an Alberta wildlife rehabilitation organization.
Canadian police chiefs speak out on death of Black man beaten by U.S. officers
Canadian police chiefs condemned on Friday the death of a Black man who was savagely beaten by police during a traffic stop in the United States, saying the officers involved must be held accountable.
Nurse 'did not adequately assess' or care for unresponsive person, B.C. college finds
A former Kelowna nurse has been disciplined by her professional college for her inadequate response to an unresponsive person at the entrance of the emergency department where she was working in September 2021.
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continue
BC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
Fire in Vancouver parkade leads to office building evacuation
A fire broke out in an underground parkade in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening and soon spread to the office building above.
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92.
Man, 54, charged after shots fired in Springhill, N.S.: RCMP
A man is facing charges after gun shots were heard Saturday in Springhill, N.S.
Faculty at Cape Breton University go on strike to back demands for higher wages
Some faculty members at Cape Breton University have walked off the job. Their strike started Friday, with the faculty's union saying the administration has disrespected it at every turn, leading to a large number of labour grievances.
UVic prof's 'Geographies of Surfing' course teaches students on the beach
Chris Darimont is the instructor for a course in UVic's geography field program called "Geographies of Surfing."
Downtown road closures planned for Victoria Chinese New Year parade
Road closures are planned for downtown Victoria on Sunday as lion dancers take to the streets to celebrate Chinese New Year.
Victoria nurse reprimanded for drinking on the job, encouraging others to do so
A Victoria nurse who drank alcohol at his workplace and encouraged subordinates to do the same has been reprimanded by his professional college.
FULL STATEMENT | Premier Doug Ford remembers his friend and mentor Hazel McCallion
At the request of the family, I announce with a heavy heart, the passing of my dear friend and mentor, Hazel McCallion.
Tributes pour in for late Mississauga Mayor 'Hurricane Hazel' McCallion
Late Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion is being remembered for the many ways she contributed to not only to the city she led for 36 years, but also the province.
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
'It's very frustrating, and it's scary': Kanesatake Grand Chief calling for better security from the SQ
Some Indigenous communities in Quebec that are patrolled by provincial police say the established system does not fully meet security needs and needs improvement.
Ceremony to mark 6th anniversary of murders of six Muslim men at Quebec City mosque
A ceremony will be held this evening to mark the sixth anniversary of Quebec City's deadly mosque shooting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, several senior federal cabinet ministers and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are among those expected to attend.
19 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 117 parking tickets and 47 Provincial Offences Notices Saturday, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Snowy Sunday: Ottawa to see up to 15 cm
More snow is on the way this weekend, as city crews continue to clean up the nearly 30 cm that has fallen since Wednesday.
Ottawa police see a rise in sextortion cases this winter
Ottawa police are warning the public of the dangers of texting explicit images to people on social media platforms, after seeing a spike in sextortion cases this winter.
'I'm very happy about the decision': Resident reacts to judge dismissing region’s bid for encampment injunction
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
Elora drag queen show organizers hopeful for conflict free night despite online pushback
A drag queen show in Elora will continue Saturday night as planned, despite organizers saying concerns were raised after online comments targeted the event.
Mother Nature brings ideal conditions as Winterloo returns to Uptown Waterloo
With art displays and activities to bring out the best of winter for a one-day festival of fun, Winterloo has returned after three years of pandemic alterations.
Fire and police respond to roof collapse in northwest Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) called in the fire department to inspect a building in the city’s northwest early Saturday morning.
'A long period of extreme wind chill': Environment Canada warns of deep freeze in Sask.
An Arctic air mass is settling in over the eastern prairies, and Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold conditions.
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider, David Albright, dead at 63
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and 1989 Grey Cup Champion, David Albright, has died. He was 63.
Feds pledge not to ‘micromanage’ provinces in health-care negotiations
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos insists the federal government is going to 'work flexibly' with the provinces on the terms of a possible health-care funding deal and avoid 'micromanaging' how they deliver health care to Canadians.
-
Extreme cold weather to stay for several days: Environment Canada
As extreme cold weather brings wind chill values nearing -40°C, it's impacting everything from winter recreation to the city's most vulnerable population.
Two charged in North Point Douglas assault
Two men face assault charges after an apartment stabbing in North Point Douglas Friday.
Police seize drugs, weapons in several Friday busts
Winnipeg police have made multiple arrests in several drug busts on Friday.
'Everyone can curate their own style': Vintage trends keeping fashion in the past
A local market in Regina is highlighting the growing trend of buying vintage clothes, shoes and more.
Pair of speeders caught around Regina, leading to more than $1k in fines
Police around the Queen City had a busy start to the weekend, as two vehicles were caught speeding heavily in the span of 24 hours.
'A long period of extreme wind chill': Environment Canada warns of deep freeze in Sask.
An Arctic air mass is settling in over the eastern prairies, and Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold conditions.