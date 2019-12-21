CALGARY -- Calgarians are rallying to help residents who were forced out of their homes when a fire tore through their 56-unit condo building in the southwest on Friday.

Calgary Fire Department was called to the Valhalla View complex in Bankview at 4:30 p.m. and worked to douse hot spots and monitor air quality through to Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, officials said it was still unclear when most residents would be allowed in for escorted visits to retrieve belongings.

Robin Malhodra's family is among the residents who will likely be displaced for weeks, or possibly months.

But thanks to a home builder who was offering free rent to residents in one of three nearby homes, his family has a place to stay through the holidays.

Malhodra connected with the home builder after seeing his offer on social media.

"By his gesture I think that humanity still exists and there are good people in this world," said Malhodra.

He's thrilled his wife and two daughters, who are seven years and 18 months old, will have a home over the holidays.

Brett Taylor, president of Red Tree Projects, plans to develop land mere blocks from the site of the fire.

He called it an easy decision to offer free lodging instead of letting the houses sit empty before demolition or relocation in the spring.

"It's really exciting to be able to help somebody, especially this time of year. It will work for this family," said Taylor.

"It just hit my heart and I wanted to try to help."

No one was injured in the fire. Officials rescued a dog and five cats, but say at least two cats are still unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to have begun on the patio of an upper level unit.

Calgary Fire Department is asking anyone with videos and pictures that could help in their investigation to send them in to piofire@calgary.ca.

Red Cross is also offering support to affected residents who reach out to them by calling 1-888-800-6493.