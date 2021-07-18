CALGARY -- Fire officials are investigating after a two-alarm fire ripped through three homes in the northwest Calgary community of Sherwood early Sunday.

The Calgary Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the scene, at a home in the 100 block of Sherwood Crescent N.W., at about midnight.

"A second alarm was called immediately," officials say in a release, because of the situation, which consisted of a fully involved two-storey home with flames that were threatening additional homes.

Fire crews call additional alarms on incident when there is a need for additional personnel at the scene.

"Firefighters quickly initiated an aggressive exterior attack with apparatus deck guns and hand lines. Two water towers were also set up to assist in fire attack," the release continues.

(Supplied/Juliana Orengo)

All of the residents of the affected homes managed to escape safely, but Alberta Health Services reports that there were no injuries.

Calgary police assisted with traffic and crowd control while ATCO and ENMAX responded to ensure there were no hazards from damaged utility lines.

Once the fire was brought under control, three homes suffered significant damage, the CFD says.

Reports from the scene seem to indicate that at least one of the homes was destroyed.

Fire crews, along with a fire investigator, will remain at the scene to mitigate any hot spots and determine the cause.

(Supplied/Juliana Orengo)

All residents of the homes involved in the fire will be displaced for an indeterminate amount of time.