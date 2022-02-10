Homeless encampment in East Village dismantled over concerns of violence and drugs, 12 people arrested
Calgary police say 12 people have been arrested and dozens of charges have been laid after officers dismantled a homeless encampment in the East Village Thursday.
The encampment along Dermot Baldwin Way outside of the Calgary Drop-In Centre has been in place for months, but became the focus of an investigation by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) in December 2021 due to the "exponential growth of violence against vulnerable Calgarians."
Police said as of Dec. 1, 2021, more than 27 violent encounters had been reported, including multiple assaults where weapons were used and the repeated sexual assault of a minor.
The incidents often left victims seriously injured and fearing for their safety, police said.
Officers began patrolling the area with social services and outreach agencies in December in an effort to protect the vulnerable individuals in the area, but said despite their efforts, violence at the camp continued.
On Thursday, police launched Operation East Side, removing the temporary structures and making multiple arrests.
Insp. Claire Smart with CPS District 1 says the investigation was primarily entrenched along Dermot Baldwin Way, noting that the area quickly became very valuable territory for violent and illegal activity.
"Violence will not be tolerated in our city. Full stop,” Smart said.
"This group has hindered access to the Calgary Drop-In Centre by creating a gauntlet of violence and drug trafficking. The temporary structures have been used to store drugs and a significant number of deadly weapons including machetes, swords, knives, sledgehammers and firearms. All of which have been used against vulnerable members of the public simply trying to access the Calgary Drop-In Centre.”
Police said the decision to do so was made in collaboration with the City of Calgary and Calgary Drop-In Centre.
During the search of tents in the camp, police seized 28 weapons, 20 grams of fentanyl and 21 grams of methamphetamine.
Smart told reporters at a Thursday press conference that a total of 71 charges have been laid, in addition to 84 outstanding warrants. Items seized by Calgary police during the dismantling of a homeless encampment on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
“Despite ongoing enforcement and outreach engagement, this group of individuals has continued to put others at risk," she said.
"Despite ongoing enforcement and outreach engagement, this group of individuals has continued to put others at risk," she said.

"The expectation is that from now on this area will remain free and clear of obstructions, both by way of physical structures, and violent or intimidating behaviour."
Members of the Calgary Fire Department helped police with the operation, assisting in the removal of items of concern like needles and hazardous materials.
As the structures were removed, partner agencies were on site to make sure personal belongings were removed safely, and that all those living in the camp were connected with social supports, providing offers of indoor shelter and storage for belongings.
“The goal of the Calgary Drop-In Centre is to connect those experiencing homelessness with permanent housing solutions,” said Calgary Drop-In Centre executive director Sandra Clarkson.
“So far since January of this year, we've already been able to rehouse two individuals directly from Dermot Baldwin Way and we continue to work with 16 others that had been staying out there currently on housing plans.”Items seized by Calgary police during the dismantling of a homeless encampment on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Calgary's chief bylaw officer Ryan Pleckaitis said the area outside the Drop-In centre needs to remain clear so potential clients can feel safe and access the facility without fear.
“For that reason, we will continue to monitor this site to ensure encampments don’t reoccur in this space, but as always our Partner Agency Liaison teams will be out regularly meeting with individuals sleeping rough and offering support and safer indoor options," Pleckaitis said.
Police continued to clear out tents into the afternoon on Thursday. It’s believed anywhere from 15 to 30 encampments were set up on Dermot Baldwin Way at any given time.
Plaeckaitis added that police officers consulted with all individuals to ensure their belongings were taken care of. He says other larger items like tents, mattresses, blankets, and garments of clothing were thrown out as well, but only upon request.
To date, the individuals arrested and charged in relation to this operation include:
Cody Brand North Peigan, 38:
- Two counts of Assault with a Weapon;
- Two counts of Possession Weapon Dangerous to Public;
- Two counts of Possession for the Purpose;
- One count of Proceeds of Crime; and
- Five counts of Breach of Release Order.
Steven Morris Firingstoney, 38:
- One count of Assault with a Weapon; and
- Ten counts of Breach of Probation.
Preston Joseph Montour, 28:
- Three counts of Assault with a Weapon;
- Three counts of Possession Weapon Dangerous to Public;
- Three counts of Possession of Controlled Substance;
- Eight counts of Breach of Probation; and
- Seven counts of Breach of Release Order.
Alexander Dalton Ray Moyah, 29:
- One count of Assault with a Weapon;
- One count of Carry Concealed Weapon;
- Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance;
- Four counts of Breach of Probation; and
- Two counts of Breach of Release Order.
Mohamed Maani, 34:
- One count of Assault with a Weapon;
- One count of Possession Weapon Dangerous to Public; and
- One count of Breach of Release Order.
Jason James Jay, 39:
- One count of Assault with a Weapon; and
- One count of Breach of Release Order.
Omot Ojullo, 26:
- One count of Breach of Probation.
Five other people arrested during the course of the investigation were charged with minor offences.
"We have decided not to name them due to a variety of factors including their level of involvement, mental health and one being a minor," police said.
