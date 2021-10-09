Homeowners safely escape fire in northwest Calgary
Calgary fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out in the northwest community of Nolan Hill Saturday morning.
Officials say crews were called to the scene in the 300 block of Nolanhurst Crescent N.W. at about 7:40 a.m.
Once it was determined that the occupants were safely outside, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, containing most of it to the garage. There was some damage to a bathroom on the main floor of the home, officials say.
No one was injured and no other homes were damaged.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Conservatives still considering position on federal vaccine policy, MP says
Conservative MP Michael Chong says the party is still studying the government's new mandatory vaccine policy before taking a position on the issue.
Infectious disease experts on hosting a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests as the threat of the Delta variant continues to loom.
Ontario reports 654 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 654 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
CRA 'has begun identifying' data from Pandora Papers as leak reveals world of offshore tax havens
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has started to explore and identify data from the latest massive leak of offshore accounts, known as the Pandora Papers, as details emerge of how the ultra-wealthy spend their millions.
Rewild your lands ma'am, Queen urged before COP26
Environmental campaigners have urged Queen Elizabeth II and other royals to commit to rewilding their vast estates as Scotland prepares to host the COP26 global climate conference.
Air pollution in Africa responsible for 1.1 million deaths in 2019: study
A new study says that air pollution was responsible for 1.1 million deaths in Africa in 2019 while costing billions of dollars in GDP for African countries.
Philippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook 'biased against facts'
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa used her new prominence to criticize Facebook as a threat to democracy, saying the social media giant fails to protect against the spread of hate and disinformation and is 'biased against facts.'
Taliban say they won't work with U.S. to contain ISIS
The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the U.S. to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August.
Edmonton
-
Conservatives still considering position on federal vaccine policy, MP says
Conservative MP Michael Chong says the party is still studying the government's new mandatory vaccine policy before taking a position on the issue.
-
Alberta reports 1,256 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Alberta reported 1,256 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Friday.
-
Infectious disease experts on hosting a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests as the threat of the Delta variant continues to loom.
Vancouver
-
Complete with moat and drawbridge, modernized 'castle' built in B.C. mountains for sale for $3.45M
A multimillion-dollar property with a unique design is being billed as a "perfect fit" for young families.
-
Northern hospitals 'overwhelmed' as B.C. doctors warn public to be safe
Doctors in northern British Columbia are warning residents to be extra cautious to avoid injury, as hospitals in the area – which has the lowest vaccination rates in the province – are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
-
Almost half of participants in B.C. COVID-19 self-isolation study broke the rules
A B.C. study looking into self-isolation through the COVID-19 pandemic has found almost half the participants broke the rules.
Vancouver Island
-
Downtown Victoria road closures expected for upcoming marathon
Commuters should expect several road closures in Victoria this weekend as runners take to the streets for the 2021 Royal Victoria Marathon.
-
B.C. court reinstates Fairy Creek injunction while forestry company appeal is pending
British Columbia's highest court has reinstated the injunction against protesters camped out in Vancouver Island's Fairy Creek watershed, at least for a little while.
-
Vancouver Island adds 70 new COVID-19 cases, active cases now 717
The new cases were among 743 cases found across B.C. over the past 24 hours.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases Friday as circuit breaker takes effect
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, along with 130 new cases and 72 recoveries on Friday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 881.
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
N.S. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases drop to 234
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 234.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 654 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 654 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
Restaurants Canada 'disappointed' by capacity limit changes in some Ontario venues
Restaurants Canada says it's "extremely disappointed" that the Ontario government has chosen to lift capacity limits in some venues, but not for the "hardest-hit" food service industry.
-
Confidence in COVID-19 vaccines among Ontarians remains stable: science group
A science advisory group says overall confidence in COVID-19 vaccines among Ontarians has remained relatively stable.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa sees highest one-day number of new COVID-19 cases this week
Seventeen of the 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday involve residents under the age of 20.
-
Post-Panda Game party in Sandy Hill and a fire destroys 12 townhouses in Kanata: Top five stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
-
COVID-19 capacity restrictions lifted for Senators, Redblacks, 67's, concerts and theatres
The Ontario government has announced its "cautiously lifting capacity limits" in select indoor and outdoor setting where proof of vaccination is required, allowing 100 per cent capacity in venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 cases increase by 602 with two new deaths
COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose by 602 on Saturday with 475 of those not fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations dropped by five.
-
Quebec health institute recommends province label Mu a COVID-19 variant of interest
The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is recommending the COVID-19 mu (B.1.621) variant and its sublineage (B.1.621.1) be included on the SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest (VoI) list.
-
A teenager is fighting for her life after being hit by a vehicle
A teenage girl is fighting for her life after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham, in the Centre of Quebec region.
Kitchener
-
Restaurants Canada 'disappointed' by capacity limit changes in some Ontario venues
Restaurants Canada says it's "extremely disappointed" that the Ontario government has chosen to lift capacity limits in some venues, but not for the "hardest-hit" food service industry.
-
Ontario reports 654 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 654 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
Cancer kept him from golf, but a Waterloo, Ont., team’s sportsmanship left him a winner
A high school golf team conceded a championship win on Thursday, letting a team with an ineligible player, who had missed a year due to cancer treatment, take the top prize.
Northern Ontario
-
South End house under renovation in Sudbury catches fire
Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to a call around 7 a.m. Saturday just off of Long Lake Road.
-
Deadly dog virus circulating in northeastern Ontario
Dog owners have been protecting their pups from the deadly canine parvovirus for decades, but local experts say there has been a spike in the virus in recent weeks.
-
Sudbury health unit warns of exposure to COVID-19 at recent social gathering
Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended a large social gathering at 2681 Whippoorwill Ave. in Greater Sudbury on Oct. 1 between 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Winnipeg
-
Crews battle Higgins Avenue encampment fire on Friday night
No one was hurt following a large fire at a temporary encampment on Friday night.
-
Manitoba Health ordered to cover cost of facial feminization surgery for trans woman: Appeal Board
The province will be covering the cost of a facial feminization surgery for a transgender woman, after the Manitoba Health Appeal Board unanimously decided the surgery is key for her to tackle gender dysphoria.
-
Winnipeg fitness centre shut down for breaking health orders
A Winnipeg fitness centre was shut down by the province for allegedly failing to comply with public health orders.
Regina
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at White City school
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Ecole White City School, according to the Prairie Valley School Division.
-
Riders looking to avenge last week's loss in rematch with the Stampeders
The Roughriders will try to avenge last week’s 23-17 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday night.
-
Infectious disease experts on hosting a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests as the threat of the Delta variant continues to loom.
Saskatoon
-
Semi driver taken to hospital after crash in Saskatoon
A semi rolled over on Idylwyld Drive, trapping the driver inside.
-
Saskatoon police have received possible sightings of Shawn Wiebe – but are still asking for help finding him
Saskatoon police are once again asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
-
Sask. dad says his 11-month-old daughter's physiotherapy treatment has been 'cancelled indefinitely'
A Saskatoon dad is raising concerns of the long-term impacts that healthcare service slowdowns could have on his 11-month-old daughter, as the Saskatchewan Health Authority continues to redeploy resources to help fight COVID-19.