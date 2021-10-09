Homeowners safely escape fire in northwest Calgary

CALGARY -

Calgary fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out in the northwest community of Nolan Hill Saturday morning.

Officials say crews were called to the scene in the 300 block of Nolanhurst Crescent N.W. at about 7:40 a.m.

Once it was determined that the occupants were safely outside, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, containing most of it to the garage. There was some damage to a bathroom on the main floor of the home, officials say.

No one was injured and no other homes were damaged.