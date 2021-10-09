Homeowners safely escape fire in northwest Calgary

Fire crews responded to an incident in the 300 block of Nolanhurst Crescent N.W. on Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to an incident in the 300 block of Nolanhurst Crescent N.W. on Saturday morning.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban say they won't work with U.S. to contain ISIS

The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the U.S. to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon