Homicide investigation closes Highway 552 northeast of Okotoks, Alta.

Calgary police said the RCMP notified them of Thursday night's investigation but police would not say what it may be connected to in the city. Calgary police said the RCMP notified them of Thursday night's investigation but police would not say what it may be connected to in the city.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Akwesasne: Bodies of two more migrants found, bring total dead to eight

Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina