Homicide investigation closes Highway 552 northeast of Okotoks, Alta.

RCMP blocked off a highway southeast of Calgary on Thursday night as part of an investigation, which officials now confirm is connected to a homicide.

Few details were released but Mounties said the area would be closed to the public for the time being.

Highway 552 was closed northeast of Okotoks.

RCMP had a roadblock in place near the single-lane Davisburg Bridge, which crosses the Highwood River.

RCMP did not immediately release details about what they were investigating but said Friday evening that it was because a body was found in the area.

No further details are available at this point.

Calgary police said the RCMP notified them of the situation but police would not say what it may be connected to in the city.

RCMP block off a highway southeast of Calgary on Friday, March 31, 2023, as part of an investigation.