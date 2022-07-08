Hours reduced at Airdrie's urgent care over doctor shortage

Residents in the city of Airdrie may need to go elsewhere for medical treatment because of a lack of physicians.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said it would be temporarily closing the city's urgent care centre overnight from Friday to Sunday.

The specific times the centre will be closed are from 10 p.m. on July 8 to 7 a.m. on July 9 and 10 p.m. on July 9 to 7 a.m. on July 10.

AHS says the issue is "a gap in physician coverage" at the facility.

"New patients will not be admitted after 8 p.m. and those remaining in the department at that time will be treated and discharged according to their needs," officials said in a release.

"Patients will be referred to emergency departments in surrounding communities as appropriate during this time."

Anyone with "less urgent needs" will be directed to medical clinics for walk-in appointments.

AHS says it is taking this option as a last resort and is working hard to restore 24-hour services at the centre as soon as possible.

"Patients requiring emergency medical care during this time are asked to call 911. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will be re-routed to surrounding facilities, including Peter Lougheed Centre, Didsbury District Health Centre, Foothills Medical Centre and Alberta Children’s Hospital."

Airdrie's urgent care centre changed its schedule to 24 hours a day back in 2017, a move that AHS and other health professionals believed would improve access to health services in the community.

The facility treats patients with unexpected but non-life-threatening health issues that require same-day treatment. Anyone with life-threatening emergencies are treated in Calgary.

Albertans can always contact Health Link at 811 for non-emergency, health-related inquiries 24 hours per day.

AHS says the urgent care centre will resume 24-hour service as of July 10.