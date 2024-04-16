CALGARY
Calgary

    • Housing, corporation taxation: What the latest federal budget means for Calgary

    Share

    Ottawa has unveiled its latest federal budget, which includes just over $39 billion of net new spending over the next six years.

    Among the new spending:

    • $1.5 billion to launch pharmacare;
    • $6.1 billion for a new disability benefit; and
    • $2.5 billion for a new carbon rebate that would benefit about 600,000 small businesses.

    While there were rumours of a potential wealth tax to compensate for new spending, the government instead is increasing the tax rate on capital gains.

    Feeling the impact will be 12.6 per cent of corporations.

    "We're concerned about the level of taxation on corporations because it limits our ability to invest in innovation," said Ruhee Ismail-Teja, Calgary Chamber of Commerce vice-president of policy and external affairs.

    "It limits our ability to invest in decarbonization, and it limits our ability to invest in the labour force and continue to hire."

    Also new on Tuesday, a plan to unlock federal lands for homes.

    Ottawa will lease property in Currie in Calgary to housing providers to build about 100 homes.

    Going to Calgary through Ottawa's housing accelerator fund will be $228 million.

    That money was previously pledged and is contingent on council passing rezoning rules, which will be discussed next week.

    The mayor is happy with the housing money.

    "This budget seems to be very focused on housing. And together with that, they seem to be interested in investing in the infrastructure that's needed for communities to grow," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

    "Once again, there's no mention of having some sort of a better, more permanent solution to how the federal government funds municipalities."

    The premier says it's a high-spending budget that doesn't help Albertans with affordability.

    "It means higher debt, it means higher finance charges. They talk in the budget about generational fairness -- that's not fair, overspending today and saddling future generations with the burden of paying it back," Premier Danielle Smith said.

    The province accuses Ottawa of pouring gasoline on the inflation crisis by overspending and over-regulating.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams

    Lululemon showed off its collection for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday at the Liberty Grand entertainment complex. Athletes sported a variety of selections during a fashion show that featured garments to be worn on the podium, during opening and closing ceremonies, media interviews and daily life on the ground in France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News