Calgary Stampeders’ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has worked out with a number of NFL teams in the off-season and rumours are swirling that he could end up on another team if he comes back to the CFL.

Mitchell, 28, became a starter for the Stamps in 2014 and has led the team to two Grey Cup victories during that time.

The Texas-native has worked out with several NFL clubs this winter but has not yet signed a contract.

According to TSN sources, Mitchell may not necessarily return to the Stamps if he opts to remain in Canada.

Several teams are rumoured to have interest in Mitchell including the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Stampeders sent out a tweet on Monday morning from GM John Hufnagel that said the team is working on getting something done regarding Mitchell.

"We're talking. We're optimistic we'll get something done. We're plugging away."



- John Hufnagel on QB Bo Levi Mitchell — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) February 11, 2019

“I just think right now we need to establish where he can go, what he wants, who’s going to set the bar out there with the quarterbacks,” he said. “I have a, I think a fair figure budgeted for Bo and so whether that’s moving up or down, moving sideways, I’m hoping it works.”

Hufnagel says he talks with Mitchell’s agent every few days and that he doesn’t think the interest down south is as strong as when Mitchell first started working out with the NFL teams.

Hufnagel says he is not as confident that he'll be able to get a deal done with star defensive lineman Micah Johnson.

The 2019 CFL free agency period opens at 10:00 a.m. MST on Tuesday.